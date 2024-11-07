New Delhi, The Delhi High Court has denied bail to an actress facing prosecution in the murder case of her alleged paramour's wife, saying she is accused of a well-planned and serious offence for which professionals were hired. Delhi HC refuses bail to actress in murder case of paramour's wife

Justice Subramonium Prasad dismissed the bail plea of 32-year-old Angel Gupta, holding that she is a professional actress and is in a position to abscond and influence the witnesses.

"The present case is one of a well-planned murder where professionals have been hired to commit the heinous crime. The petitioner, if convicted, can be sentenced to life or even death.

"The petitioner is a professional actress and is in a position to abscond and influence the witnesses," the court said.

The court said looking at the gravity of the offence, the manner in which the incident took place and the fact that the petitioner's father has absconded after being released on bail, the chances of her "fleeing from justice are high".

The court said though the trial was coming to a fag end, bail ought not be granted to Gupta.

It, however, directed the lower court to ensure that the trial is completed within five months from now.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place in October 2018 when 38-year-old victim Sunita was shot dead while travelling on a scooty in Bawana here.

A case was registered and several accused, including the victim's husband Manjeet, Gupta and her father, were arrested.

Prosecution has claimed that Manjeet was allegedly having a live-in relationship with the actress and during the investigation, the victim's daughter produced a diary written by the deceased.

Sunita, in her diary, had apprehended untoward incidents against her or her children.

The prosecution said as the victim's husband had rejected the idea of divorcing her due to family issues, the other accused decided to eliminate her and hired shooters to kill her.

On October 29, 2018, the shooters opened fire at the victim leading to her death, it said.

Seeking bail, Gupta submitted that she never abused the interim bail granted to her earlier and she always surrendered on time.

She further said she has to take care of her ailing mother. All the prosecution witnesses have been examined and there was no chance of her tampering with evidence or influencing the witnesses, she also said.

The high court refused to grant her bail saying though most of the prosecution witnesses have been examined, she was accused of a very serious offence.

"Though at the stage of bail, the court need not conduct a mini trial, the heinousness of the offence is one of the important and relevant factors while considering whether bail should be granted or not," it said.

The court noted that Gupta's father was absconding after misusing the liberty granted to him and there was a likelihood that she would also abscond with his help if released on bail at the fag end of the trial.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.