Delhi HC to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest, ED remand tomorrow

ByHT News Desk
Mar 26, 2024 03:47 PM IST

Delhi HC to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest tomorrow

The Delhi high court on Wednesday will hear Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case. 

The matter will be heard by a bench of justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. Kejriwal is in ED custody till March 28 after being arrested by the central agency in the Delhi excise policy case.

The Aam Aadmi Party convenor, as he had declared, is running the government from ED custody. On Tuesday, he issued directions to ensure that medicines and tests are available to people at all government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, city's health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

The latest directions from Kejriwal show that despite being in custody, he always thinks about the wellbeing of the people of Delhi, the minister added.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21.
Kejriwal is the third AAP leader after Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh to be arrested in the excise policy case. 

Sisodia, who was the then Delhi deputy chief minister and held 18 out of 33 portfolios, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 last year following several rounds of questioning. Later, he was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case. On October 5 last year, the ED arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha MP. 

