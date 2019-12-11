Delhi High Court may give verdict on December 16 in case against Kuldeep Sengar

india

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 01:27 IST

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce its verdict on December 16 on the alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao in 2017.

District judge Dharmesh Sharma adjourned the matter for further proceedings after the completion of the final arguments and listed it December 16, when the court it might pronounce the judgment. “Adjourned for further proceedings/clarifications, if any, on December 16 and thereafter for pronouncement of judgment,” the order dated December 9 said.

According to advocate Dharmendra Kumar Mishra, appearing for the victim, the judgment in the rape case can be pronounced on December 16.

The matter was heard on a day-to-day basis from August 5 in-camera after the case was transferred to a Delhi court on the directions of the Supreme Court. During the trial in the rape case, 13 prosecution witnesses and nine defence witnesses were examined.

According to the case by the prosecution, the woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. The court has also framed charges against co-accused Shashi Singh in the case. Sengar was expelled from the BJP in August 2019.

The court had then framed charges against the Senger and Singh for kidnapping, rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

District and sessions judge Sharma ordered that the copy of the order be sent to the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh for compliance and also given to the counsel for Delhi Commission for Women for information.

The apex court had on August 1 transferred all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a Lucknow court in Uttar Pradesh to the court in Delhi with directions to hold a trial on a daily basis and complete it within 45 days.