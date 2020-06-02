Delhi launches app to help track hospital beds for Covid-19 patients

india

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 13:30 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a mobile application to help people know how many beds are lying vacant in which hospital in the national capital.

“We have been telling you that the Delhi government has made adequate arrangement for Covid-19 patients - in terms of number of hospitals, beds in there, the ICU facility in those hospitals and how many ventilators are there,” Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

Also Read: Delhi hospitals - for all, or residents only?

He said there is an information gap because people tell the government that they could not find any bed in hospitals.

“This app will fill that gap,” said Kejriwal. He also said that the same can be accessed on the internet too, bly logging on to https://delhifightscorona.in/beds. The chief minister also released a WhatsApp number 8800007722 to get a link for downloading the app. He said that the status of the hospitals can also be accessed through 1031 helpline number.

The app will be updated twice daily - at 10 am and 6 pm - so that people are aware of the latest status of hospitals across the national capital.

Kejriwal also said that if the app tells a patients that beds are empty in a hospital, but the staff refuses to admit them, they can call on the helpline number 1031. “The special secretary will immediately speak to hospital authorities and ensure that patients get help.”

The chief minister, however, urged people to not insist for hospitalisation if there is no need. “If the doctors tell you that you can rest at home, and continue the treatment there, please do that,” said Kejriwal.

On Monday, Delhi eased restrictions on shops and markets and allowed salons to open, but at the same time put stringent curbs on interstate travel for a week while deciding against opening malls and places of worship, aiming to strike a cautious balance and protect the city-state’s healthcare resources on the day coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the capital crossed the 20,000-mark.

Two days after the central government allowed the opening of religious places, malls and hotels and dine-in restaurants from June 8, the Delhi government’s guidelines, for now, did not approve any of these activities that have been prohibited in the city-state since March 25, the day a nationwide lockdown was first imposed to stop the spread of Covid-19.

According to a senior government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, an assessment of the ground situation will be conducted on June 7 before taking a call on possible relaxations in line with the central guidelines.

The lockdown in containment zones will continue till June 30.