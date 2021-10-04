Delhi logged 217 cases of dengue in September, highest for the month in 3 years

The national capital has reported 341 cases of dengue this year, more than half of which were reported in September itself, multiple news agencies reported citing official data. According to a civic report, there were 217 cases of Dengue in September, the highest count for the month in the last three years. In 2020, the city had registered 188 dengue cases in the entire month of September.

In 2020, the city had reported 266 cases between January and October, while during the entire year, there were a total of 1,072 cases and one related death, the report stated.

The report was released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, which is the nodal agency for tabulating data on vector-borne diseases in the city.

In preceding years, the corresponding figures stood at 374 in 2018, 1,103 in 2017, 1,362 in 2016 and 6,775 in 2015, according to the data shared by the Delhi health department on September 22.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that spreads widely during the monsoon season. Its symptoms include high fever, headache, rash, muscle and joint pain.

This year, the city reported an uptick in cases, however, doctors say that despite the prevalence of serotype 2 dengue virus associated with a higher risk of severe disease, most people are not showing severe symptoms.