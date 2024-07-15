Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at Mayur Vihar cafe, 1 fireman injured | Video

A massive fire erupted at a multi-storey building in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 2 area on late Sunday night, with the Delhi Fire Service Personnel (DFSP) attempting to douse the blaze for over 10 hours now. The fire damaged a uniform manufacturing shop and a cafe located near the Neelam Mata Temple. A massive fire erupted in the Mayur Vihar area of Delhi on Monday (Photo - ANI)

As many as 23 fire engines reached the spot to control the blaze which had spread across all three floors of the building, said SK Dua, deputy chief fire officer, Delhi Fire Service. The fire initially broke out at the cafe and later spread to the building.

"The Delhi Fire Service received the call about the fire around 11:40pm yesterday. We were told that the Jung cafe here caught fire. However, when we reached here, the fire had spread to all three floors of the building," Dua said on Monday.

The fire department said that one person was rescued from the roof of the building, and one fireman sustained injuries due to the fire. No casualties were reported from the building.

“A total of 25 fire trucks are here. No casualties have been reported as of now. We have rescued one person who was in the office on the terrace on the third floor. One person from the team, however, has been injured due to the massive fire. There is no proper ventilation system here, which is why the fire spread. Only 12 to 15 shops have been affected by the fire. The fire is now under control,” the deputy fire officer said.

The blaze has caused significant damage to both establishments and has destroyed their internal belongings. Visuals from the scene showed extensive damage to the property. On Sunday night, the locals of the area noticed the fire and raised an alarm.

People were immediately evacuated from the building and cafe, and fire tenders reached the spot within the hour. The fire is under control now, said the officials.

(With inputs from ANI)