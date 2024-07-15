 Fire reported at radiology department of Sassoon Hospital - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
Fire reported at radiology department of Sassoon Hospital

ByVicky Pathare
Jul 15, 2024 08:06 AM IST

As per the fire brigade department, the fire was reported around 8 am in the radiology department in ward number two of Sassoon

A fire broke out in Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), Sunday morning, triggering panic among the patients and hospital staff. No casualties or injuries were reported, said officials.

Prima facie the reason behind the fire accident could be an electrical short circuit, said officials. (HT PHOTO)
As per the fire brigade department, the fire was reported around 8 am in the radiology department in ward number two of Sassoon. Prima facie the reason behind the fire accident could be an electrical short circuit, said officials.

After receiving a call, the fire brigade control room immediately dispatched a fire engine from Kasba fire station.

The hospital staff initially tried to extinguish the fire using three fire extinguishers. The firefighters then took control of the situation and completely extinguished the fire, eliminating the danger.

The fire brigade department in a statement said, in the fire accident computers, tables, chairs, monitors, printers, fans, routers and other materials were burnt. At the time of the incident, the patients were safely shifted to the neighbouring ward. There were no injuries or loss of life in the incident, but initial speculation is that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit.”

Driver Sameer Shaikh, Tandel Sanjay Gaikwad, and firemen Shankar Wable and Shubham Deshmukh participated in the operation.

News / Cities / Pune / Fire reported at radiology department of Sassoon Hospital
