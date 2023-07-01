Delhi metro commuters landing in UP with liquor bottles may face trouble. Here's why

Officials from the excise department in Uttar Pradesh have cautioned Delhi Metro commuters landing in Noida with sealed liquor bottles, stating that they may face legal trouble. This warning comes in response to the recent announcement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) permitting passengers to carry up to two sealed bottles of liquor on its network. To enforce the regulations, the excise department plans to increase surveillance at metro stations and take legal action against individuals caught with sealed liquor bottles brought from outside Uttar Pradesh.

While the DMRC's metro rail network extends to neighboring cities such as Gurgaon and Faridabad in Haryana, and Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, the excise rules in Uttar Pradesh prohibit the import of liquor from outside the state to protect the government's revenue.

As per the current rules in Uttar Pradesh, only one unsealed bottle of liquor is allowed to be imported from neighbouring Delhi or Haryana, whether by metro or road.

Speaking to news agency PTI, the Noida district excise officer, Subodh Srivastava, emphasised that the excise rules of Uttar Pradesh would be enforced in the state's territories, regardless of any changes in Delhi.

"We will also try to raise awareness among people about the excise rules in UP to avoid inconvenience to the commuters," Srivastava said.

The price of liquor is generally lower in Haryana and Delhi compared to Uttar Pradesh, leading some people in the past to transport sealed liquor bottles from Delhi to Noida via road, resulting in arrests. Offenders caught violating the rules face penalties under Section 63 of the Excise Act, which constitutes a non-bailable offence.

The ban on carrying alcohol in the Delhi Metro was recently lifted, except on the Airport Express Line, as part of the policy to establish uniformity. The DMRC stated that a committee comprising officials from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the DMRC reviewed the list of permissible items to be carried on trains.

However, the metro operator has urged passengers to maintain proper decorum while travelling and warned that individuals found behaving indecently under the influence of alcohol would face suitable legal action.

