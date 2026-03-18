Delhi on alert for rainfall, gusty winds for next 2 days | Check IMD forecast

After an unusually warm start to March, Delhi may witness some relief from the hot and humid weather as the national capital is expected to witness light rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorm for the next two days, March 19 and 20. Delhi weather: The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Thursday and Friday, warning of wind speeds reaching up to 40–50 kmph. (ANI)

According to the India Meteorological Department, a western disturbance is expected to influence conditions in the national capital from Wednesday to Friday, bringing light rainfall, cloudy skies, and gusty winds.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for Thursday and Friday, warning of wind speeds reaching up to 40–50 kmph along with intermittent spells of light rain.

Temperatures likely to dip after midweek Delhi’s temperatures, which have been hovering above normal levels for most of March, are expected to ease over the next few days. On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum of 31.6 degrees Celsius, close to the seasonal average.

Wednesday may still see temperatures between 32 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius

By Thursday, the maximum is expected to drop to 29 degrees Celsius–31 degrees Celsius

Friday could see a further dip to 27 degrees Celsius–29 degrees Celsius “The maximum may hover between 29 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius on Thursday and decrease further, to between 27 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius on Friday. Even after the system weakens, temperatures are likely to remain moderate, staying in the 30 degrees Celsius–32 degrees Celsius range," an IMD official was quoted as saying in an earlier HT report.

Also read | Heat respite for Delhi on cards as rain expected till March 20

The upcoming change is significant because Delhi has been experiencing unusually high temperatures for this time of year. The month began with a maximum of 30.7 degrees Celsius on March 1, about five degrees above normal and quickly escalated 35.7 degrees Celsius was recorded by March 7, the earliest the city has crossed 35 degrees Celsius in at least 15 years and the temperature peaked at 36.8 degrees Celsius on March 11, which was eight degrees above normal.

What to expect over next 2 days Here’s a breakdown of how the weather is likely to unfold:

March 19 (Thursday): Generally cloudy conditions. Light rain or drizzle expected in multiple spells through the day, accompanied by thunderstorms. Wind speeds could rise to 30–40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph.