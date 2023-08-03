Home / India News / ‘Found it a shameful bill’: Shashi Tharoor slams Centre's Delhi ordinance

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday hit out at the Centre's Delhi ordinance, calling it a ‘shameful bill’.

"Found it a shameful Bill for many reasons. First and most important is, that you are introducing basically a Constitutional amendment without calling it that...How can you do that?" Tharoor told ANI outside parliament.

“Secondly, you have a situation in which there is a No Confidence Motion pending in the House. While that is pending, you are bringing such a fundamental, substantive policy change. You are not supposed to do that...The Bill is really bad in law”, he added.

Tharoor's criticism comes on a day when the Lok Sabha passed the Centre's Delhi ordinance bill on the transfer and posting of Group A officers in the capital. The bill was passed by a voice vote after the opposition staged a walkout from the House.

“...It is against the Constitution to snatch the powers of an elected government, whichever party is in power. When we were discussing this in the Parliament, our Union Home Minister Amit Shah started with his election speech...At least today, he (Amit Shah) should be ashamed of the Manipur incident...If we do not get a chance to present our views in the Parliament & the Home Minister starts with his election speech we had no option but to walk out”, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

The Congress had extended its support to the Aam Aadmi Party in its fight against the Centre over the ordinance, which was promulgated days after the Supreme Court had said that the elected government in Delhi has the control over services except in matters of law and order, police and land. The AAP had demanded Congress to clear its stand on the ordinance before joining the opposition meet in Bengaluru which had taken place last month.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.(PTI / File photo)
