Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi Police arrests man for killing girlfriend on suspicion of infidelity, staging her suicide

ByHT News Desk
Jan 18, 2025 09:15 PM IST

The woman, 23, was found dead on the floor of her house in the Om Nagar area in northwest Delhi on Friday.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly killing his girlfriend and attempting to stage her death as suicide, PTI reported on Saturday, citing officials.

Delhi Police personnel keep vigil in New Delhi.(PTI)
Delhi Police personnel keep vigil in New Delhi.(PTI)

The woman, 23, was found dead on the floor of her house in the Om Nagar area in northwest Delhi on Friday.

"Initial investigation raised suspicions of foul play, prompting a detailed reconstruction of the crime scene. Evidence suggested that someone entered the house through the roof, killed the woman, and tried to mislead the probe by trying to stage the death as suicide," an unidentified police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

The police then scrutinised the CCTV footage and inquired with locals, which led to the arrest of the accused. He was identified as Shakir, a former delivery boy and boyfriend of the victim.

Also Read | Serial killer Chanderkant Jha apprehended by Delhi Police after months-long manhunt

During interrogation, Shakir confessed to killing the woman on suspicion of infidelity, the officer.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Police arrested a person in connection with the murder of his 26-year-old wife, whose decomposed body was found in her rented accommodation in Janakpuri.

The accused had a quarrel with his wife and strangulated her to death. He then wrapped her mouth with white tape to delay decomposition and hid her body inside the bed.

Also Read | Delhi: 2 arrested for forging documents to apply for voter ID

According to the police, the man was unhappy with his wife's friendship with another person and had planned to murder the friend as well. He had watched videos on YouTube to learn how to dispose of the body and had even asked his friends for help, but they refused.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On