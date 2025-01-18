Delhi Police arrests man for killing girlfriend on suspicion of infidelity, staging her suicide

The Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly killing his girlfriend and attempting to stage her death as suicide, PTI reported on Saturday, citing officials. Delhi Police personnel keep vigil in New Delhi.(PTI)

The woman, 23, was found dead on the floor of her house in the Om Nagar area in northwest Delhi on Friday.

"Initial investigation raised suspicions of foul play, prompting a detailed reconstruction of the crime scene. Evidence suggested that someone entered the house through the roof, killed the woman, and tried to mislead the probe by trying to stage the death as suicide," an unidentified police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

The police then scrutinised the CCTV footage and inquired with locals, which led to the arrest of the accused. He was identified as Shakir, a former delivery boy and boyfriend of the victim.

During interrogation, Shakir confessed to killing the woman on suspicion of infidelity, the officer.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Police arrested a person in connection with the murder of his 26-year-old wife, whose decomposed body was found in her rented accommodation in Janakpuri.

The accused had a quarrel with his wife and strangulated her to death. He then wrapped her mouth with white tape to delay decomposition and hid her body inside the bed.

According to the police, the man was unhappy with his wife's friendship with another person and had planned to murder the friend as well. He had watched videos on YouTube to learn how to dispose of the body and had even asked his friends for help, but they refused.