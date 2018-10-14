Delhi police head constable shot dead in Meerut

A Delhi police head constable was shot dead by three unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district Sunday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at around 4 pm in Kharkoda area, when the policeman, identified as Sarabjeet (he used his first name only) and posted at Delhi’s Sultanpuri police station, was returning from a function in Kabatta village with his family.

The criminals chased his car and opened fire, police said, adding that a bullet pierced Sarabjeet’s neck.

Passersby informed the police about the incident and the injured policeman was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Senior officials also rushed to the crime scene.

Police said the reason for the attack was still to be ascertained.

