Delhi police head constable shot dead in Meerut
The head constable was returning from a function in a village in Meerut district when three unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants chased his car and opened fire at him, killing him. Police are yet toindia Updated: Oct 14, 2018 18:40 IST
A Delhi police head constable was shot dead by three unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district Sunday evening, police said.
The incident occurred at around 4 pm in Kharkoda area, when the policeman, identified as Sarabjeet (he used his first name only) and posted at Delhi’s Sultanpuri police station, was returning from a function in Kabatta village with his family.
The criminals chased his car and opened fire, police said, adding that a bullet pierced Sarabjeet’s neck.
Passersby informed the police about the incident and the injured policeman was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Senior officials also rushed to the crime scene.
Police said the reason for the attack was still to be ascertained.
First Published: Oct 14, 2018 18:40 IST