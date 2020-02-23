e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Delhi police issues traffic advisory ahead of Trump’s visit

Delhi police issues traffic advisory ahead of Trump’s visit

An advisory issued by the Delhi Police stated that owing to security reasons, during the evening hours on February 24 traffic in the areas of Delhi Cantonment, Delhi-Gurgaon Road (NH 48), Dhaula Kuan, Chanakyapuri, SP Marg, RML Roundabout, and the adjoining areas is likely to remain heavy.

india Updated: Feb 23, 2020 22:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to India, February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to India, February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas(REUTERS)
         

Traffic in some parts of the national capital will be affected on Monday due to security measures put in place for the visit of US President Donald Trump, officials said. Trump, who is scheduled to arrive on Monday for a less than 36-hour trip to India, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including his family members.

An advisory issued by the Delhi Police stated that owing to security reasons, during the evening hours on February 24 traffic in the areas of Delhi Cantonment, Delhi-Gurgaon Road (NH 48), Dhaula Kuan, Chanakyapuri, SP Marg, RML Roundabout, and the adjoining areas is likely to remain heavy.

Necessary diversions as per the ground situation may also be put in place, it said.

According to the advisory, from forenoon till around 4 pm on Tuesday, traffic is likely to remain heavy in the areas of Moti Bagh, Chanakyapuri, India Gate, areas around ITO, Delhi Gate and the adjoining areas of Central and New Delhi. During the evening hours on February 25, traffic is likely to remain heavy in the areas of Chanakyapuri, RML roundabout, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantonment, Delhi-Gurgaon Road (NH 48) and the adjoining areas. The Delhi traffic police have urged motorists and commuters to keep these factors in mind while planning their travel in case they have to get to these areas.

Commuters have also been asked to check the Delhi traffic police’s website and its twitter handle for updates on necessary traffic diversions. Trump, accompanied by US First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and high-level US officials will arrive on Monday morning at Ahmedabad.

He will reach the national capital on Monday evening for the main leg of his visit where he will stay till Tuesday night before leaving for the US.

tags
top news
Trumps take off for India, look forward to ‘big event’
Trumps take off for India, look forward to ‘big event’
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
‘Not a political event’: US on dropping Kejriwal from Melania Trump school event
‘Not a political event’: US on dropping Kejriwal from Melania Trump school event
Tejashwi kicks off Bihar poll campaign says ‘tired’ Nitish ‘saving’ his job
Tejashwi kicks off Bihar poll campaign says ‘tired’ Nitish ‘saving’ his job
‘I salute Kerala’: India’s first coronavirus patient after being cured
‘I salute Kerala’: India’s first coronavirus patient after being cured
‘Only 3 days’: BJP leader’s ultimatum to Delhi Police over Jaffrabad protest site
‘Only 3 days’: BJP leader’s ultimatum to Delhi Police over Jaffrabad protest site
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news