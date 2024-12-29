Delhi Police crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants continues, 7 deported today

Seven illegal immigrants, including five women, were nabbed and deported from south Delhi, police officials told news agency PTI on Sunday. Delhi Police officials check documents of people during a verification drive to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants (PTI)

Deputy commissioner of police, south Delhi, Ankit Chauhan said that a campaign had been launched by the police to catch illegal Bangladesh immigrants in Delhi and added that they had also caught 5 such immigrants last week.

“We nabbed 5 Bangladeshi illegal migrants last week and 7 today, which includes 5 women and 2 men. We found Bangladesh IDs on them. Some were working on construction sites and others were planning to work in beauty parlours. After further verification, we deported them,” he said.

The team of police officials arrested the seven Bangladeshi nationals near the Arjangarh Metro Station in Fatehpur Beri area. The DCP added that raids had been conducted in slums, labour camps, and unauthorised colonies during the operation.

Two of the detained immigrants were identified as Mohammad Umor Faruk (33) and Riyaj Miyan (20). During interrogation they stated that they had illegally crossed the border and had been living in Gurugram's Rajeev Nagar.

Their Bangladeshi citizenship was verified using their mobile phones and other documents found during the raid. After necessary documentation was done they were sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Illegal immigration racket

Last week, the police uncovered an illegal immigration racket and caught five Bangladeshi nationals as well as six others who carried out forgeries of Aadhar cards, voter IDs and other documents to aid people crossing the border.

During the operation, the police also recovered 21 fake Aadhaar cards, six PAN cards, and four voter IDs.

Earlier this month, Delhi's lieutenant governor instructed the commissioner of police to organise a two-month drive to identify and penalise illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the city.