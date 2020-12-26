e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi Police sets up solar energy-enabled modern beat booth at India Gate

Delhi Police sets up solar energy-enabled modern beat booth at India Gate

Inaugurated by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), South Zone, Satish Golchha, the booth is dust proof too, they said.

india Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 19:11 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
New Delhi
A “model beat booth” set up at C-Hexagon in front of India Gate, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday.
A “model beat booth” set up at C-Hexagon in front of India Gate, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi Police on Saturday set up a solar energy-enabled “modern beat booth”, which is also water, fire and vandalism proof, at the iconic India Gate here, officials said.

Inaugurated by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), South Zone, Satish Golchha, the booth is dust proof too, they said.

The booth is solar energy-enabled with a storage capacity of 10 hours. It is remote wifi-enabled for digital display of informative or awareness messages on LED panels installed on top of it and has a public announcement system, said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO (Delhi Police).

“The cabin is equipped with extreme weather regulator, movable wardrobe, first-aid facility and a public facilitation desk. This model beat booth will not only enhance the people-friendly image of the Delhi Police, but will also provide a comfortable environment even in extreme weather conditions to police personnel manning it,” he said.

Similar police booths with solar-powered LED panels will also be set up at other prominent places in Delhi, the officials said.

tags
top news
Farmers’ group seek resumption of talks on Tuesday over new farm laws
Farmers’ group seek resumption of talks on Tuesday over new farm laws
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
To push for ‘one nation, one election’, BJP to hold 25 webinars over next few weeks
To push for ‘one nation, one election’, BJP to hold 25 webinars over next few weeks
‘Bye-bye. We’re quitting!’ RLP pulls out of NDA over farm bills
‘Bye-bye. We’re quitting!’ RLP pulls out of NDA over farm bills
Andhra Pradesh gears up for 2-day Covid-19 vaccination dry-run in Krishna district
Andhra Pradesh gears up for 2-day Covid-19 vaccination dry-run in Krishna district
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
‘My hands were itching to bowl’: Siraj reveals what Rahane told him
‘My hands were itching to bowl’: Siraj reveals what Rahane told him
‘Some farmers misguided by their political masters’: Javadekar attacks oppn
‘Some farmers misguided by their political masters’: Javadekar attacks oppn
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In