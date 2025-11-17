Search
Nov 17, 2025
Delhi Police summons Al-Falah chairman in terror module, fake documents probes

PTI |
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 03:04 pm IST

The Crime Branch has already registered two FIRs against the Haryana-based university for cheating and forgery

The Delhi Police has issued two summons to Al Falah University chairman in connection with the ongoing probe into the Faridabad terror module case and the two cases registered against the university for forgery and cheating, an official said on Monday.

Al-Falah University, Faridabad, which is a central figure in the terror module-Delhi bomb blast nexus of doctors.(HT File Photo)
The summons were sent after investigators found that the university's chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui's statement was crucial for clarifying several inconsistencies linked to the functioning of the university and the activities of individuals associated with the institution.

The Crime Branch has already registered two FIRs against the Haryana-based university for cheating and forgery, following serious red flags raised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on Saturday.

Officials said both regulatory bodies flagged "major irregularities" after reviewing the university's accreditation claims and submitted their findings to law enforcement agencies.

"The FIRs pertain to alleged false accreditation documents and claims made by the university. The matter is being investigated in detail," a senior officer said.

Police sources said that the issuance of summons to Siddiqui is part of a wider line of inquiry that overlaps with the ongoing investigation into the blast near the Red Fort last week.

Several suspects linked to the blast are believed to have had associations with the university, prompting investigators to examine institutional records, financial transactions and administrative approvals.

Further investigation is underway.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
