Delhi pollution: Manish Sisodia says ‘BJP should take responsibility for AQI levels’

As the air quality index in Delhi-NCR reached alarming levels, Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, said on Monday that the pollution menace transcends the political divide and the BJP should also take it seriously. Commuters out on a smoggy evening amid rising air pollution levels. The level of air pollution in multiple areas in Delhi NCR continues to be in the hazardous category.

"At present, the whole country is suffering from pollution. We have to look at pollution above politics and BJP also has to take it seriously. It is not a subject for which you can blame the Aam Aadmi Party only. At this time the whole of North India is in the grip of severe stubble burning,' ANI quoted Sisodia as saying.

The former minister also called for an immediate solution from the Bharatiya Janata Party and asked what the Centre had been doing about Delhi's deteriorating air quality.

"BJP has to understand that they have a government at the centre... What has their government been doing at the centre for so many years?... Instead of blaming the Aam Aadmi Party, what is the central government doing?... They should take responsibility for what will be achieved by mere rhetoric," he added.

Delhi air pollution: Environment minister Gopal Rai calls review meeting

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a meeting with the Heads of Departments of all concerned departments on Monday at 3 pm for the effective implementation of the GRAP IV.

The minister further stated that the negligence of officials contributed to the rising pollution level despite the implementation of GRAP-4 regulations.

"After the implementation of GRAP-4, we called a meeting at noon with all the concerned departments. However, the negligence of officials is so high that even after GRAP-4 was enforced, no Head of Department (HOD) attended the meeting. That's why we had to cancel the noon meeting. We have sent notices to all departments for a rescheduled meeting at 3 PM," Rai told PTI.

Delhi AQI reading highest in 2024

A thick blanket of toxic smog engulfed most parts of northern India on Monday and readings of air quality in the capital New Delhi hit their highest this year after dense fog overnight, Reuters reported.

The smog, a toxic blend of smoke and fog, happens each year in winter as cold air traps dust, emissions, and smoke from illegal farm fires in some surrounding states.

Visibility dropped to 100 m (109 yards) in Delhi and Chandigarh, a city northwest of the capital, but authorities said flights and trains continued to operate with some delays.