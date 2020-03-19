e-paper
Delhi power companies say ready for peak demand

india Updated: Mar 19, 2020 00:25 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi The electricity demand of the national Capital is hovering around 3,500 MW, which officials in the Delhi government’s power department say is a few notches below usual.

“Fortunately the power demand has not increased in Delhi because of favourable weather conditions and also because educational institutions, movie halls, etc are shut and most offices are practising work from home,” said an official in the state power department.

Private distribution companies said they are preparing even for the worst case scenario where there is a community spread of the virus, when the disease spreads between people who have neither been abroad nor been in direct contact with a positive case.

“Being an essential services, we are closely watching the evolving coronavirus situation in the national Capital and taking all appropriate measures to ensure reliable power supply to our consumers without compromising the safety of our employees,” a senior official of the BSES Rajdhani Power Limited said.

The BSES Yamuna Power Limited said the latest network upgrades in the city’s power distribution network has made a large part the system automated. “We are also using the latest digital and online technologies to reach-out to our consumers. Today, they can connect with BSES and avail a host of services through digital platforms like BSES website, Mobile App, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, SMS and the Call Centre. For a host of services such as payments, new application, duplicate bills etc., consumers don’t need to visit a BSES office. Moreover, around 72% of our payment transactions are through online and digital means,” said a BYPL official.

The Tata Power Limited said it has also started doing thermal checking of visitors and employees entering its offices.

india news