Delhi rain: Waterlogging across capital, Noida after moderate rainfall; IMD predicts more downpour

Delhi rain updates: Moderate to heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and Noida on Friday morning, July 26, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls across the cities. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow” alert for Delhi till Saturday amid a forecast that rain will continue to lash the national capital till July 28. Waterlogging after heavy rain at Ring road near ITO in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

This was third consecutive day the residents of Delhi and Noida woke to moderate showers.

Visuals posted by news agency ANI on X (formally Twitter) showed heavy traffic jam on the Motibagh Ring Road as a result of waterlogging. Waterlogging was also reported in Bhikaji Cama Place, Nauroji Nagar and Shanti Path after the morning showers.

On Thursday too, Delhi's maximum temperature settled a notch above the season's normal at 36.2 degrees Celsius after moderate showers. Early morning rain led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in many areas.

At 8.30am on Thursday, Delhi's main weather station Safdarjung recorded a rainfall of 19.1 mm in a three-hour period. The Lodhi Road and Pusa weather stations recorded a rainfall of 25.7mm and 10mm, respectively during the same period. The humidity level stood at 67 per cent recorded at 5.30 pm, according to the IMD.

Visuals coming from different parts of the city showed roads inundated with water. The Rampura underpass in northwest Delhi's Keshavpuram zone was submerged under water and many children were seen bathing in it.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi received at least 13 complaints of waterlogging and eight incidents of uprooted trees from different localities.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 109 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Similarly on Wednesday, the downpour brought a much-needed relief from the heat as the maximum temperature dropped to 33.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal, the weather department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius, two-and-a-half notches below the normal. The humidity level stood at 74 per cent at 5.30 pm. Complaints of waterlogging and uprooting of trees were received from Pitampura, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, and Chandni Chowk, among other places.

Several public transports, including an NDMC garbage collecting truck, suffered breakdown due to the rainfall, which the Met said was of moderate intensity.

