Delhi sells record 24 lakh liquor bottles on New Year's eve

Delhi recorded a notable uptick in liquor sales on New Year's Eve, with a sale of 24 lakh bottles, reflecting an 18 per cent increase compared to the same date in 2022. Throughout December 2023, daily liquor bottle sales consistently exceeded 10 lakhs. (File)

Notably, the highest single-day sales during December 2023 were observed on December 31, surpassing the figures recorded on the same date in the previous year, which had also seen the highest sales for that month. As per the data report, 24,00,726 (24 lakh) liquor bottles were sold on December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, witnessed a sale of 20,30,664 (20 lakh) liquor bottles.

The second-highest sales in December 2023 occurred on Christmas Eve, with 19,42,717 (19 lakh) bottles sold, showcasing a robust demand during the festive season. Comparatively, in 2022, the data indicated that 14,69,357 (14 lakh) bottles were sold on the same day.

Throughout December 2023, daily liquor bottle sales consistently exceeded 10 lakhs.

According to the official data from the Excise department, in the month of December 2023, Delhi witnessed a total of 4,97,80,240 (4.97 crore) bottles being sold through 635 vends, marking a substantial growth from the 3,99,60,509 (3.99 crore) bottles sold in December 2022 through 520 shops.

Additionally, the data revealed that on December 30, 2023, a total of 17,79,379 (17.79 lakh) liquor bottles were sold, demonstrating a sustained demand, and representing an increase from the 14,66,353 (14.66 lakh) bottles sold on the same day in 2022.

The lowest sales in 2023 were recorded on December 5, with 12,84,222 (12.84 lakh) bottles sold, as opposed to 13,81,531 (13.81 lakh) bottles sold on the same day last year.

However, this year's figures surpassed the figures of December 4, 2022, which marked the lowest sales that year with 9,03,835 (9.03) lakh bottles sold.

With inputs from PTI