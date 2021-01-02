e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi records 494 Covid-19 cases, lowest in over seven months

Delhi records 494 Covid-19 cases, lowest in over seven months

Marking a steady decline in cases since December 24, Delhi has seen cases between 400 and 800 after the state authorities ramped up efforts to control the infection spread in the last week.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 16:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Banners outside a Covid-19 vaccination center set up in Delhi, India, on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
Banners outside a Covid-19 vaccination center set up in Delhi, India, on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.(Bloomberg)
         

Delhi on Saturday recorded 494 cases of coronavirus disease and 14 fresh fatalities, official health bulletin stated. So far, 6,26,448 people have tested positive for the viral contagion in the national capital. The city-state has also recorded 10,571 deaths due to the disease outbreak.

Marking a steady decline in cases since December 24, Delhi has seen cases between 400 and 800 after the state authorities ramped up efforts to control the infection spread in the last week.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will be provided free of cost to residents in the Capital as the day-long Covid-19 vaccination dry run began across the country. “Yes, medicines and treatment are being provided for free in Delhi, anyway,” Jain said when asked if the vaccine will be provided free of cost in the city, according to news agency ANI.

Also read: Will Delhi residents get Covid-19 vaccine for free? Health minister Satyendar Jain answers

Delhi had recorded its highest single-day spike till date – 8,593 cases – on November 11 last year.

In a bid to prevent a surge in Covid-19 cases, Delhi had implemented night curfew in Delhi in view of New Year’s celebrations. Delhi’s health minister had said the Covid-19 situation is under control right now, but huge gatherings could spell trouble again, and therefore, the curfew has been imposed.

The national capital has also reported four new cases of the new Covid-19 strain which was first found in the UK. All four infected have been kept in a separate institutional isolation unit of the LNJP hospital premises.

On detecting the UK Covid-19 strain, Delhi had also issued to create separate institutional isolation facility in four private hospitals on payment basis, for international passengers who have travelled from or transited through the UK in the past four weeks ( November 25 to December 24) and tested positive.

These facilities are – Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket; Batra Hospital & Research Centre, Tughlakabad Institutional Area; Fortis Super Specialty Hospital, Vasant Kunj; and Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital.

tags
top news
India perhaps only country with 4 vaccines almost ready: Javadekar
India perhaps only country with 4 vaccines almost ready: Javadekar
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all frontline workers in 1st phase: Harsh Vardhan
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all frontline workers in 1st phase: Harsh Vardhan
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty: Report
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty: Report
How can I trust BJP’s vaccine?: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now
How can I trust BJP’s vaccine?: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now
5 Indian players put in isolation as precautionary measure post outing
5 Indian players put in isolation as precautionary measure post outing
Delhi records 494 Covid-19 cases, lowest in over seven months
Delhi records 494 Covid-19 cases, lowest in over seven months
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
Covid-19 vaccination: Harsh Vardhan briefs on pan-India dry run, vaccine
Covid-19 vaccination: Harsh Vardhan briefs on pan-India dry run, vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In