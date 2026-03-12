Delhi records season’s hottest day at 36.8 degrees C, relief likely next week

Delhi recorded its hottest day of the season on Wednesday as the maximum temperature rose to 36.8°C — 8.4 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum was 17.8°C, more than four degrees above normal. People feed birds under a clear blue sky along the roadside near Rajghat in New Delhi. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The spike comes amid an unusually warm March. The maximum temperature had touched 35.7°C last Saturday, the earliest in 15 years. Experts attributed the heat to the absence of significant weather activity over the region. “There has been no cloud cover, resulting in strong sunshine. The impact of western disturbances has also been negligible, causing the mercury to soar,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president at Skymet Weather.

The IMD has forecast some relief over the coming week, with the maximum temperature expected to fall to between 30°C and 33°C by March 17. “Over the next two to three days, wind speeds will pick up and there are chances of thunderstorms and light rain by March 15. A cyclonic circulation will form over Rajasthan, which is expected to help reduce temperatures,” he said.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality remained in the “poor” category for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The 24-hour average AQI stood at 244 at 4pm on Wednesday.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the AQI is expected to remain in the “poor” category from March 12 to March 14 before improving to the “moderate” category.

“The expected improvement is because wind speeds will increase, leading to better dispersal of pollutants,” Palawat said.