Delhi Republic Day traffic advisory: Road closures and diversions on January 26. Check details

A related function will take place at the National War Memorial near India Gate at 9:30 am.

It will pass through Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose statue, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg before concluding at the Red Fort.

The parade will be held on Monday, January 26, 2026, and will begin at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk.

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and avoid central Delhi during restricted hours.

The Republic Day parade will follow its traditional route from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort, with elaborate traffic arrangements in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

With Republic Day celebrations scheduled for January 26, 2026, Delhi traffic police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory, warning commuters of widespread road closures, diversions, vehicle restrictions and heightened security across central and New Delhi.

Traffic restrictions for Republic Day Traffic restrictions will come into force from the night of January 25 and remain in place through the parade on January 26.

Kartavya Path will be closed to traffic from 10:00 pm on January 25 until the parade ends. No crossing will be allowed on Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and India Gate from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm on January 26.

C-Hexagon near India Gate will remain closed to traffic from 9:15 am onwards.

From 10:30 am, traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg will be regulated or diverted. Roads around the Red Fort will face restrictions from the afternoon.

Delhi Police has urged commuters to avoid the parade route and nearby areas unless travel is essential.

Vehicle movement and diversions Commercial vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi from 9:00 pm on January 25 until 6:30 pm on January 26.

Only authorised vehicles with valid passes will be permitted near the parade route.

Vehicles coming from Uttar Pradesh and Palwal have been advised to use the Peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway or Western Peripheral Expressway.

Those travelling from Noida and Ghaziabad should avoid central Delhi and use the outer ring road.

Suggested routes for commuters For north–south movement, commuters can use Ring Road via Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, IP Flyover and ITO, or take Mathura Road through Bhairon Marg to Ring Road.

For east–west travel, suggested routes include Ring Road via Bhairon Marg, Moolchand, AIIMS and Dhaula Kuan, as well as Ring Road through Rajghat, Shastri Park and Wazirabad.

Railway station access Passengers heading to New Delhi Railway Station have been advised to use Paharganj-side roads and avoid Ajmeri Gate and central Delhi stretches.

Those travelling to Old Delhi Railway Station should approach via ISBT Kashmere Gate and avoid the Red Fort and Netaji Subhash Marg area.

Bus services and terminals

Bus services will be regulated at key points including Panjab Bagh, Anand Vihar, Ram Krishna Ashram Marg, Sarai Kale Khan, ISBT Kashmere Gate and Hazrat Nizamuddin. Inter-state buses from Ghaziabad and Gurugram will terminate at designated border points and ISBTs instead of entering central Delhi.

Metro services Delhi Metro services will remain operational on Republic Day, though entry and exit at some stations near the parade route may be restricted depending on security arrangements.

Commuters have been advised to prefer the Metro over private vehicles and follow station-level instructions issued on the day.

Security advisory Delhi Police has issued strict security guidelines, banning drones, UAVs, paragliders and balloons. Carrying large bags, arms, ammunition or sharp objects will not be permitted. Identity checks will be mandatory and late entry will not be allowed once security perimeters are sealed. Pedestrians have also been advised to cross roads only at designated points and follow police instructions.

Helplines and updates The 24-hour traffic helpline numbers are 011-25844444 and 1095, while emergency police assistance can be reached at 112. Real-time traffic updates will be shared through Delhi Police Traffic’s official social media handles.

Commuters not attending the Republic Day celebrations are advised to avoid central Delhi entirely on January 26. Those attending the parade should leave early, use public transport and strictly adhere to traffic and security instructions.