e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi’s Covid-19 count soars past 80,000-mark with 2,948 fresh cases

Delhi’s Covid-19 count soars past 80,000-mark with 2,948 fresh cases

Sixty six coronavirus patients succumbed to the infection in Delhi in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 2,558.

india Updated: Jun 27, 2020 19:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Eight states, which include Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have contributed 85.5 per cent of the active Covid-19 caseload and 87 per cent of the total deaths due to the disease in India has occurred in these states.
Eight states, which include Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have contributed 85.5 per cent of the active Covid-19 caseload and 87 per cent of the total deaths due to the disease in India has occurred in these states.(AFP PHOTO.)
         

The national capital on Saturday recorded a spike of 2,948 new Covid-19 cases taking Delhi’s total coronavirus tally past the 80,000-mark to 80,188, data from the state health department said.

Sixty six coronavirus patients succumbed to the infection in Delhi in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 2,558.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Delhi is 28,329 while 49,301 patients have recovered from the infection and been discharged. In the last 24 hours, 2,210 patients have recovered from the infectious disease.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, Delhi had overtaken Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country recording a huge spike in coronavirus cases. Delhi, Chennai, Thane, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Faridabad are among the 10 districts and cities that account for 54.47 per cent of the total viral caseload, the Union health ministry has indicated.

ALSO READ | India reports over 18,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time; tally at 5.08 lakh

Eight states, which include Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have contributed 85.5 per cent of the active Covid-19 caseload and 87 per cent of the total deaths due to the disease in India has occurred in these states.

On Saturday, the health ministry briefed the Group of Ministers on Covid-19 regarding the coronavirus situation in the country and outlined efforts to boost healthcare infrastructure, which is currently overwhelmed due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases

India on Saturday reported five lakh Covid-19 cases with the worst single-day jump of 18,552 positive cases. The country’s death toll has climbed to 15,685.

ALSO READ | Covid-19 has highlighted India’s nutrition crisis | Opinion

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that the country’s recovery rate from the infectious disease is now at an encouraging 58%. Nearly 3 lakh people have recovered from the pathogen out of the total caseload of 5,08,953 so far since the outbreak of the disease.

tags
top news
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
LIVE: Delhi’s Covid-19 cases cross 80K-mark, 66 deaths in 24 hrs
LIVE: Delhi’s Covid-19 cases cross 80K-mark, 66 deaths in 24 hrs
Amit Shah reviews preparedness at world’s largest Covid care facility
Amit Shah reviews preparedness at world’s largest Covid care facility
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’
3,713 Covid 19 cases in Tamil Nadu lead to third highest single day spike in running
3,713 Covid 19 cases in Tamil Nadu lead to third highest single day spike in running
Covid-19: Govt shines light on recovery rate as India breaks own record
Covid-19: Govt shines light on recovery rate as India breaks own record
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Funeral procession of a car: Protest against fuel price hike in Chandigarh
Funeral procession of a car: Protest against fuel price hike in Chandigarh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In