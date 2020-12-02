e-paper
Home / India News / Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate dips to 5% in third wave: All you need to know

Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate dips to 5% in third wave: All you need to know

This decrease in positivity rate comes on the day Delhi boosted its testing significantly and carried out 78,949 tests.

india Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 16:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker takes a nasal swab of a person for a Covid-19 test at a hospital in New Delhi.
A health worker takes a nasal swab of a person for a Covid-19 test at a hospital in New Delhi. (AP)
         

Signalling a glimmer of hope, Delhi on Wednesday recorded its lowest positivity rate at 5 per cent since the third wave of Covid-19 disease hit the national capital. This decrease in positivity rate comes on the day Delhi boosted its testing significantly and carried out 78,949 tests.

This is the highest number of tests conducted in a day by the authorities in the national capital. Out of these, 36,370 tests were carried out with RT-PCR kits and 42,579 were rapid antigen tests.

Earlier in the day, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had said that the government sees the prospects of Covid-19 positivity rate going down to 5% in the next few days.

“Positivity rate has declined below 7%. It is expected to go below 5% in the next few days. Currently, more than 1600 ICU beds are available in hospitals in Delhi,” Jain said. Delhi’s positivity rate, which had crossed 15% on November 15, is hovering in the 6-8% mark in the last few weeks.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 3,944 cases, pushing the cumulative tally to 5,78,324 and 82 fatalities were recorded. The death toll in the city due to the viral contagion has reached 9,342.

Active cases in Delhi on Wednesday stood at 30,302, out of which 18,423 are being treated in home isolation.

The number of Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi rose to 5,772. The containment zones were logged at 5,669 on Tuesday and 5,552 on Monday.

