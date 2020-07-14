e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Delhi’s education model has made history’: Kejriwal lauds govt schools’ performance in Class 12 CBSE exams

‘Delhi’s education model has made history’: Kejriwal lauds govt schools’ performance in Class 12 CBSE exams

Kejriwal’s comments came after 98 percent of students across Delhi government schools passed the Class 12 CBSE exams.

india Updated: Jul 14, 2020 13:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Delhi
New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
         

Delhi chief minister expressed happiness over government schools’ performance in Class 12 CBSE exams and said that the education model in the national capital has scripted history today. Kejriwal’s comments came after 98 percent of students across Delhi government schools passed the Class 12 CBSE exams.

“Amid the pandemic, I have good news for you. Delhi’s kids have done a wonderful job by achieving 98 percent pass percent in CBSE Class 12 exams,” Kejriwal said. The chief minister said he believed this is an unprecedented feat. “I don’t think the combined CBSE Class 12 result of states across India could have ever matched this figure in our history,” he stated.

Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

