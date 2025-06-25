Delhi teen pushed to death from building by ‘lover’ who entered wearing burqa

Delhi police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly killing a 19-year-old woman by pushing her off the fifth-floor rooftop of her residence in northeast Delhi's Ashok Nagar. The accused, identified as Taufeeq, is said to be a resident of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. The police took the accused into custody late on Tuesday night after absconding for some time.(Representational)

The police took the accused into custody late on Tuesday night after absconding for some time, PTI news agency reported.

The Jyoti Nagar Police Station sprang into action after being informed about the incident around 8:30 am on Monday.

The police said that the victim, identified as Neha, was found in critical condition after being allegedly pushed from the rooftop of her family's residence. She succumbed to her injuries at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

Accused entered Neha's building wearing burqa

The cops revealed that the accused entered the building where Neha lived wearing a burqa to hide his identity and avoid being seen by the residents of the building. He told the police during interrogation that he used the burqa to get straight to Neha without raising an alarm.

According to the CCTV footage accessed by the cops, someone wearing a burqa was seen entering the building and leaving some time later under suspicious circumstances. The police are using footage from various CCTV cameras that are positioned around the building complex.

Why did the accused allegedly kill the victim?

The investigation into the killing so far has revealed that the accused, Taufeeq, and the victim, Neha, were in a relationship for several months. Their relationship saw tension when Neha discovered that Taufeeq was planning to marry another woman, reportedly according to the wishes of his family. This is said to be the cause of friction between the two and led to an argument on the rooftop and then to the alleged killing.

The victim's family has contested the claim and said that the two did not have any kind of romantic relationship. According to the victim’s father, the family had known Taufeeq for nearly three years and that he frequently visited their home. He said that Neha used to tie a rakhi to the accused, so a romantic relationship is out of the question.

The police are looking into all the angles, and an investigation is still underway in the case.