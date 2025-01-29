Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi to experience foggy conditions till Jan 31, AQI in 'very poor' category

ANI |
Jan 29, 2025 10:20 AM IST

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am(Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)
Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am(Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its lowest temperature in four days with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius.

In response to the chilly weather, homeless people took refuge in night shelter homes as temperatures continued to drop in Delhi.

Also Read: Delhi sees hottest Republic Day in 8 years, temperatures to rise further | Why is city so warm in Jan?

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to 'very poor' on Wednesday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 327 at 8 am, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. On Tuesday, air quality in the national capital was in the "poor" category with AQI at 258, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Also Read: Light rainfall in parts of N India including Delhi, Uttarakhand from Jan 29

An AQI rating is categorized as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).

The Met Department has predicted foggy conditions for four days starting from January 28. The minimum temperature is expected to hover between 7-11 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Fresh snow, rain likely at isolated reaches on January 29,30 in J&K

Cold weather continues to affect the daily life of the people in Jammu and Kashmir, with temperatures dropping to single digit in many areas. Srinagar recorded a temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Wednesday. Other recorded temperatures included 3.8 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg, 0.8 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and 5 degrees Celsius in Banihal.

As per the IMD, a cold wave is considered when the minimum temperature of a station is10 degrees Celsius or less for plains and 0 degrees Celsius or less for Hilly regions.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On