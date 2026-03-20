After rain, Delhi to remain cloudy in coming days | Check IMD weather forecast

Delhi on Friday witnessed light rain and mild thunderstorms along with gusty winds, with the minimum temperature settling at 16 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees below normal. The rain, which brought back a winter-like chill to the capital, came after a brief period of rising temperatures. (ANI Video Grab)

The national capital will continue to experience cloudy skies for the coming days as well. According to the India Meteorological Department's forecast for the next seven days, Delhi will see partly cloudy skies, with a possibility of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning at the start of next week.

The rain, which brought back a winter-like chill to the capital, came after a brief period of rising temperatures before the summer season sets in.

Delhi's wettest March in three years The rainfall has made this month Delhi's wettest March in three years, with an average rainfall of 9.4 mm, According to PTI news agency, the last higher rainfall for March was recorded in 2023 at 50.4 mm.

The IMD had issued a yellow alert for Friday, warning of more rain and a further drop in temperature to around 23 to 25°C. On Thursday, the minimum temperature had fallen below 30°C for the first time in nearly a month, settling at 26.8°C.

According to the IMD’s seven-day outlook, the maximum temperature is likely to rise gradually after Friday, reaching 32-34°C by March 25.

Rain, snowfall likely across Himalayan region, Northeast India The weather department in its bulletin said rainfall or snowfall was likely over isolated places in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It said that light to moderate rains, along with thunderstorms, would take place in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

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Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is also likely over Northeast India, including Manipur, Assam, Mizoram and Tripura on Friday. West Bengal, Sikkim will also witness light to moderate rains, while some places in Jharkhand and Odisha night experience thundersquall, IMD stated.

In South India, light to moderate rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalseema and Telangana.