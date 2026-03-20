After rain, Delhi to remain cloudy in coming days | Check IMD weather forecast
According to the India Meteorological Department's forecast for the next seven days, Delhi will see partly cloudy skies, with a possibility of very light rain.
Delhi on Friday witnessed light rain and mild thunderstorms along with gusty winds, with the minimum temperature settling at 16 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees below normal.
The national capital will continue to experience cloudy skies for the coming days as well. According to the India Meteorological Department's forecast for the next seven days, Delhi will see partly cloudy skies, with a possibility of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning at the start of next week.
The rain, which brought back a winter-like chill to the capital, came after a brief period of rising temperatures before the summer season sets in.
Delhi's wettest March in three years
The rainfall has made this month Delhi's wettest March in three years, with an average rainfall of 9.4 mm, According to PTI news agency, the last higher rainfall for March was recorded in 2023 at 50.4 mm.
The IMD had issued a yellow alert for Friday, warning of more rain and a further drop in temperature to around 23 to 25°C. On Thursday, the minimum temperature had fallen below 30°C for the first time in nearly a month, settling at 26.8°C.
According to the IMD’s seven-day outlook, the maximum temperature is likely to rise gradually after Friday, reaching 32-34°C by March 25.
Rain, snowfall likely across Himalayan region, Northeast India
The weather department in its bulletin said rainfall or snowfall was likely over isolated places in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It said that light to moderate rains, along with thunderstorms, would take place in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
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Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is also likely over Northeast India, including Manipur, Assam, Mizoram and Tripura on Friday. West Bengal, Sikkim will also witness light to moderate rains, while some places in Jharkhand and Odisha night experience thundersquall, IMD stated.
In South India, light to moderate rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalseema and Telangana.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More