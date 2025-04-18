Delhi to see cooler weather on Saturday with rain and thunderstorms: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi will experience light rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, 19 April, as the ongoing heatwave in the northwestern region of the country begins to abate. Delhi will face rain and thunderstorms due to a western disturbance over the northwest region(Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

According to the IMD, the sky on Saturday will be partly cloudy and will become generally cloudy towards the evening.

Light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and dust storms are likely due to a slight reduction in temperature as well as gusty winds. This weather is likely to continue till April 20, with clear skies predicted for April 21.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday are expected to be around 38 degrees celsius and 26 degrees celsius, respectively.

Heavy rainfall in Northern states

Isolated areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh could witness heavy rainfall, snowfall or hailstorm on April 18 and 19 due to a western disturbance that is approaching the Western Himalayan region.

These regions are also expected to face moderate rainfall on April 20.

Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also very likely to be hit by heavy rainfall on April 18.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan continues to undergo a heatwave which is likely to abate April 20 onwards, bringing some relief to the region that has recorded extremely high temperatures. Till then, warm night conditions also continue in isolated pockets of Rajasthan.

Along with the heat, Rajasthan may witness dust storms as well in the western region due to strong winds.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in regions of Maharashtra and Gujarat over the next few days. The IMD has also warned that states in Central India such as Madhya Pradesh may face an increase in temperature over the next five days.