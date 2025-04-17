Heatwave alert for Rajasthan, these states; rain likely in Tamil Nadu, Telangana for the next 5 days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for parts of western India, including Rajasthan and Gujarat. A severe heatwave alert has also been issued for isolated areas in Rajasthan on April 19. However, no heatwave is forecast for Delhi until April 22, though temperatures are expected to climb up to 41 degrees Celsius during this period. For Thursday, the capital is likely to see a maximum of around 40 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius. (File)(File photo)

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1 degree Celsius on Wednesday, which is 2.3 degrees above the seasonal average. For Thursday, Delhi is likely to see a maximum of around 40 degree Celsius and a minimum of 25 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted rainfall in parts of southern India, including Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, as well as across the northeastern states. Rain is also expected in parts of Himachal Pradesh from April 18 to 21.

IMD says ‘no heatwave condition’ in Delhi till April 22

From April 17 to April 22, 2025, maximum temperatures in Delhi are expected to range between 38°C and 41°C, while minimum temperatures will hover between 23°C and 27°C.

Wind directions will vary daily, with south-easterly, westerly, southerly, south-westerly, and north-westerly flows expected during this period.

According to the regional meteorological centre, New Delhi, no heatwave or warm night conditions are forecast until April 22 in the national capital, starting Thursday.

Heatwave to hit these states

The weather department has forecast heatwave conditions in many or some parts of West Rajasthan till April 18, and at isolated places on April 19, with severe heatwave conditions likely in isolated or some areas till April 18.

In East Rajasthan, heatwave conditions are expected at isolated or some places till April 19, while Gujarat may experience similar conditions on April 17.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over the Gujarat region, Kerala, and Mahe on April 17, and in Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra from April 17 to 20.

Warm night conditions are also likely at isolated places in Rajasthan on April 17, and in Uttar Pradesh on April 17 and 18.

Rainfall prediction for these states