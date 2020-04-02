Delhi top cop tweets ‘5 simple mantras’ to overcome Covid-19

india

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 19:21 IST

Days after Delhi emerged as a coronavirus hotspot following a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the Nizamuddin area, the city’s police chief on Thursday tweeted “five simple mantras” to overcome Covid-19.

“I suggest five simple mantras to make your individual contribution in our fight against COVID-19: We must practice Self-isolation, Social distancing, Self-hygiene, Self-Quarantine, and Co-operate with all health officials “LET US UNITE TO FREE INDIA FROM COVID-19,” Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava tweeted.

There have been reports of people jumping quarantine and ignoring isolation protocol in different parts of the country. In the initials days of the lockdown, social distancing was largely ignored as people thronged markets in panic buying.

Over 200 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi so far and almost have of them are for the Nizamuddin area. Four of those infected have lost their lives.

The country is now into the second week of a three-week lockdown to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus. Shrivastava said coronavirus was the most serious challenge facing modern civilisation and that people need to make right choices.

“I would like to reach out to every citizen of India to unite as a member of humanity to face the most serious challenge faced by modern civilization today. History teaches us that societies survive if they make the right choices at the right time in the right direction., he wrote in another tweet.

Shrivastava took charge of the Delhi Police on February 29 in the aftermath of the Delhi riots that left over 50 dead, hundreds injured and thousands homeless.