Delhi top cop tweets ‘5 simple mantras’ to overcome Covid-19

Coronavirus has infected over 200 people in Delhi and has claimed four lives so far.

india Updated: Apr 02, 2020 19:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava said societies survive if they make the right choices at the right time in the right direction.
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava said societies survive if they make the right choices at the right time in the right direction.(https://twitter.com/CPDelhi/photo)
         

Days after Delhi emerged as a coronavirus hotspot following a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the Nizamuddin area, the city’s police chief on Thursday tweeted “five simple mantras” to overcome Covid-19.

“I suggest five simple mantras to make your individual contribution in our fight against COVID-19: We must practice Self-isolation, Social distancing, Self-hygiene, Self-Quarantine, and Co-operate with all health officials “LET US UNITE TO FREE INDIA FROM COVID-19,” Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava tweeted.

There have been reports of people jumping quarantine and ignoring isolation protocol in different parts of the country. In the initials days of the lockdown, social distancing was largely ignored as people thronged markets in panic buying.

Follow coronavirus live updates here.

Over 200 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi so far and almost have of them are for the Nizamuddin area. Four of those infected have lost their lives.

The country is now into the second week of a three-week lockdown to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus. Shrivastava said coronavirus was the most serious challenge facing modern civilisation and that people need to make right choices.

“I would like to reach out to every citizen of India to unite as a member of humanity to face the most serious challenge faced by modern civilization today. History teaches us that societies survive if they make the right choices at the right time in the right direction., he wrote in another tweet.

Shrivastava took charge of the Delhi Police on February 29 in the aftermath of the Delhi riots that left over 50 dead, hundreds injured and thousands homeless.

From post-lockdown strategy to teamwork: What PM Modi told CMs
PM Modi to share video message with people on Friday at 9 am
Covid-19 updates: 2 deaths reported in Mumbai, Maharastra toll at 19
9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined, includes over 1300 foreigners
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this Covid-19 tracker
'If I fail I will never come back,' Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
Motor insurance policy expiring? Last date extended till April 21
'They'll pay a bigger price if…': Donald Trump warns Iran after 'sneak attack' plan claim
