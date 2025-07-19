Delhi University releases first seat allocation list for 2025. Check details

The race for undergraduate seats at Delhi University officially kicked off on Friday with the release of the first seat allocation list for the academic year 2025-26. This year, the University of Delhi has received the highest number of candidates aspiring for admission.(HT Photo)

As per the first list published at 5 pm, the central university is offering a total of 71,624 seats across 79 undergraduate courses in 69 affiliated colleges.

The candidates, who have been allotted seats, are required to "accept" the seat by 4:59 pm on July 21.

Here's how to find your allotment

The colleges will verify and approve the applications by July 22, and the last date for payment of admission fees under this round is July 23.

When will the second seat list be released?

The university has announced that the second CSAS allocation list will be released at 5 pm on July 28.

The academic session for first-year undergraduate students is scheduled to commence on August 1.