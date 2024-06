Delhi water minister Atishi on Tuesday ended her hunger strike after her health deteriorated and was hospitalised, said party MP Sanjay Singh. Delhi water crisis: Atishi ends indefinite hunger strike after health worsens

Atishi began her hunger strike on June 21 amid the Delhi water crisis, demanding the Haryana government to increase their water supply to the national capital.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

This is developing story. Please check back for more updates.