Atishi health update: LNJP doctor says AAP leader was in ICU, now stable

Delhi minister Atishi was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Tuesday after her health deteriorated amid her indefinite hunger strike. She was admitted to the LNJP hospital in the national capital at 3:48 am on Tuesday, and is currently stable, said the medical director of the hospital. Atishi began her hunger strike on June 21. (HT photo)

Medical Director of LNJP Hospital, Suresh Kumar said that Atishi's condition was very bad when she was admitted. The Aam Aadmi Party leader had very low blood sugar and was very drowsy at the time of admission.

“Atishi was brought to the hospital at 3:48 AM and her condition was very bad. At the time of admission, she was drowsy, her blood sugars were very low and ketones were present in the urine,” he said.

"In the evening, our team visited the site and did all the vital parameters and blood tests, it was found her blood sugar was very low. She was advised admission to the hospital but she refused, but we took the IV sample and in the report, it was found that her blood sugar was very low, her Sodium level was 127 and she was feeling weak and drowsy," he added.

Due to her weak condition and low blood sugar, she was shifted to the Emergency ICU on Tuesday morning.

“Right now her vital parameters, pulse, blood pressure, oxygen saturation and blood sugar are normal and she is also taking oral fluids. Right now she is stable,” Kumar said.

Atishi began her hunger strike on June 21 amid the Delhi water crisis, demanding the Haryana government to increase their water supply to the national capital. She also alleged that since she began her strike, the BJP government in the state reduced their water supply to Delhi.

AAP has alleged that the neighbouring state of Haryana is supplying 100 million gallons per day (MGD) less water every day.

Meanwhile, residents of Delhi continue to struggle for their daily water supply as water tankers are not being able to meet the demand. The water shortage in Delhi was triggered by the soaring temperatures and limited supply amid heatwave conditions.