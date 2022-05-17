Delhi water crisis: Khattar says AAP lying about Haryana not releasing enough Yamuna water

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday lashed out at Delhi water minister Satyendar Jain after the latter accused the administration of the neighbouring state of not releasing the national capital's “fair share of water” amid a severe supply disruption. Speaking to reporters, Khattar said Haryana is “providing full water to Delhi” and it was “unfortunate" that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) "lies and politicises this issue”.

“As per Supreme Court (SC) order, 1,050 cusecs of water is being given and the Upper Yamuna Board has also confirmed from time to time that Delhi is being given their share of water,” the Haryana chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"As per SC order, 1050 cusecs of water is being given & Upper Yamuna Board has also confirmed from time to time that Delhi is being given their share of water: Haryana CM ML Khattar

Jain took to Twitter earlier in the day to state that he had visited the Wazirabad Barrage, which runs across the Yamuna river to “inspect raw water discharged by Haryana”.

In the post, he further said that the Yamuna's water level has dropped from 674.5 feet to 669 feet - which is a fall of 5.5 feet (above sea level). “Hence, water production in our water treatment plan (WTP) is reduced by 60-70 MGD,” Jain wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, vice chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday that as much as 120 cusecs of water, which is a total of 65 mgd (million gallons per day) should come from Haryana into Yamuna but it “is not coming”.

“Thirteen lakh population of Delhi is being affected due to Haryana not releasing water in Yamuna,” he told ANI.

Bharadwaj said the biggest portion of water supply to the citizens of the national capital comes from the Yamuna river, and its availability depends on the amount released by Haryana.

“Today, we recorded a 5.5 feet decline in the level of the Yamuna river, which is a huge dip. The production of three big water treatment plants in Delhi has reduced by 40 per cent and due to this supply is affected in the areas of north Delhi, northeast Delhi, central Delhi and NDMC,” Bharadwaj added.

120 cusecs of water should come from Haryana into Yamuna, which isn't coming, this is a total of 65 mgd (million gallons/day). 1 mgd of water is enough for 20,000 people, 13 lakh population of Delhi is being affected due to Haryana not releasing water in Yamuna: Saurabh Bharadwaj

The DJB alerted on Monday that water supply will be affected in several parts of Delhi, including Karol Bagh, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, some areas of Delhi cantonment, NDMC, Kalkaji, Burari and Greater Kailash, among others. In a statement, it said that the disruption will start from Tuesday onwards and will prevail till the pond level of the Yamuna becomes normal.

Videos and visuals flooded social media throughout the day, showing plights of citizens of Delhi, who could be seen filling multiple water cans from government-provided tankers.