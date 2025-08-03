Delhi woman dies by suicide, mother says in-laws ‘kept beating her’

A 20-year-old woman died by suicide in Delhi on Saturday, allegedly after she was tortured by her husband and in-laws. The incident in the Delhi's Sunlight Colony area. The woman's body has been handed over to her family after autopsy, said police(Representational/HT Photo)

On Saturday noon, the Police Control Room received a call about a suspected suicide case and found the woman hanging in her room in Sidharth Basti, PTI news agency reported, citing an officer.

According to the woman’s family, she was tortured and beaten up by her husband and in-laws. The statements of the woman’s mother and brother have been recorded and her body has been handed over to the family after autopsy.

A video has surfaced on social media, purportedly showing the woman crying and alleging that her husband and her in-laws beat her up, the report said citing the officer. The woman reportedly claimed in the video that she was beaten up for marrying her husband against their family’s wishes.

The officer added that the video is being verified to confirm its authenticity.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

‘They kept beating her’

According to the woman’s mother, she was regularly abused and tortured by her husband and in-laws ever since she got married some two years back.

"My daughter was never at peace. They kept beating her," PTI quoted her mother as saying.

She added that she spoke to her daughter on Saturday morning, hours after she took the extreme step. During the call, she said that nothing unusual was mentioned.

“The incident happened around 12 noon on Saturday. I spoke to her over phone in the morning around 8:30 am. She didn't mention anything unusual. After that I left for work," she said.

She got to know about the incident hours later through her elder daughter. “By the time I reached there, they had already taken the body down," she said.

The mother added that they have approached the police and submitted a written complaint demanding strict action against her daughter’s in-laws and husband.

"We want justice. Strict action must be taken against all those who tortured my daughter and drove her to take the extreme step," she said.

Confirming that they have received the complaint, the police said that they are probing the matter from all angles.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290