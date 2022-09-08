Delhi woman fights off thief in deserted area | Watch video here
A video of a woman fighting off a man who was allegedly trying to steal her phone in Delhi's Badarpur area has surfaced on social media.
A video of a woman fighting off a man who was allegedly trying to steal her phone in the national capital has surfaced on social media.
Police said the woman, a Tikri resident, was attacked by the man who was attempting to steal her phone when she was on her way to visit a friend at Tajpur Pahari in the Badarpur area of Delhi.
Watch the video here
The area where the incident happened seemed to be a deserted one. In the video, the woman can be seen grabbing the man’s T-shirt and her phone falling on the ground during the scuffle. The man then fled the spot.
Also Read | Delhi Police nab man who could be India’s most prolific thief with 5,000+ thefts
Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Esha Pandey said a call about the incident was received around 11.30pm on September 4. Pandey said the woman managed to chase him off and showed her bravery.
An FIR under sections 379 (theft), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) was registered at the Badarpur police station and the matter is being investigated, police said.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
‘Fire at hotel will hit travel industry for now’
Death of four, after a major fire broke at Hotel Levana Suites in Lucknow on Monday, has sent a chill among the Lucknowites. There is a concern about hotel stays as well as safety in commercial establishments. Tour operators feel that this has “instilled a fear and will affect the business however it will be short-lived.” A fire also broke out at Hotel Savvy Grand, Gomti Nagar on April 13 this year.
-
Iranian imports, cold stores in eye of the storm as Himachal apple prices crash
It is peak apple harvest season in Himachal, but the growers' outlook has never been so bleak. In a double whammy for Himachal, which boasts of a ₹6,000 crore apple economy,cheaper Iranian apples have flooded the market and cold storage chains have significantly reduced their apple procurement rates. Experts say fluctuating rates at cold storages have affected fruit markets both within and outside the state.
-
Airports will be developed in these three places in Karnataka
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) released a list of places from across the country that qualified as under-serving or un-serving airstrips, and proposed to develop them in the next round of the central leadership's UDAN scheme. Karnataka's Hassan, Kolar and Raichur have made it to the list and may see their airstrips developed soon. While Hassan and Kolar were close to spiritual places, Raichur was close to tourist destinations.
-
Govt to form an authority to address traffic in and around Bengaluru: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said his government would bring a legislation to form an authority to implement a master plan for Bengaluru to address traffic woes in and around the city. The Chief Minister's statement comes amid the havoc in parts of Bengaluru following two days of heavy rains. If the government goes as per the holistic master plan approach, many of the problems of Bengaluru will be resolved, he said.
-
Frequency and intensity of lighting over Indian subcontinent increasing with global warming: IITM study
Amid global warming , the frequency and intensity of lightning over Indian subcontinents is likely to see an increase, states a study conducted by scientists at Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. Scientist at IITM and author of the study, Dr Adarsh Dube, said that there is sufficient data to reflect that frequency and intensity of lightning have increased. However, this study also highlights how the interaction of carbon dioxide and aerosols affects the lightning.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics