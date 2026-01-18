Bomb threat on tissue forces Delhi-Bagdogra IndiGo flight to make emergency landing in Lucknow

An IndiGo Airlines flight travelling from Delhi to Bagdogra made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport on Sunday after a bomb threat was reported onboard. Delhi–Bagdogra IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Lucknow airport. (ANI file photo)

The threat was issued through a handwritten note found inside the aircraft, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajneesh Verma said.

"A message was found written on a tissue paper in the toilet of the flight, stating that there was a bomb on board. The flight had 238 passengers, along with the pilots and crew. The flight was en route from Delhi to Bagdogra. It made an emergency landing in Lucknow and is currently being searched," the ACP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also read| ₹22-crore fine on IndiGo after DGCA probe into mass flight cancellation

After landing, security personnel moved the aircraft to an isolation bay at Lucknow airport. Bomb disposal squads and CISF teams surrounded the plane and began a detailed search. Authorities safely evacuated all passengers and carried out security checks.

Officials said air traffic control received information about the threat at around 8:46 am on January 18. The aircraft landed safely at 9:17 am.

Also read| Flight restrictions over Delhi ahead of Republic Day beginning Jan 21

The aircraft was carrying 230 passengers, including 222 adults and eight infants, along with two pilots and five crew members. Officials confirmed that the situation remains under close watch and further details are being verified.

In a separate incident last Christmas, officials received a bomb threat email at the customer support address of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad related to Flynas flight XY 325.

According to an RGIA official, the aircraft landed safely, and authorities followed all mandatory safety and security procedures. Security agencies conducted standard checks as per protocol.

(With inputs from ANI)