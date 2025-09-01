Delhi-bound SpiceJet Boeing plane returns to Pune under full emergency an hour after takeoff: Report

A SpiceJet flight going to Delhi from Maharashtra's Pune on Monday made a mid-air U-turn to the originating airport due to a technical glitch and reportedly landed under full emergency conditions. The SpiceJet flight was going to Delhi from Pune (Reuters/File)

The flight landed back in Pune under full emergency conditions after an hour of its take off for Delhi, PTI new agency quoted a source as saying.

SpiceJet said in a statement that the aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally.

It was a Boeing 737-8AS aircraft, bearing registration VT-SLG, according to Flightradar24.com data.

"SpiceJet flight SG 937 on September 1, operating from Pune to Delhi, returned to Pune shortly after take-off. Following take-off, the flap transit light illuminated, and the operating crew carried out all necessary checks in accordance with standard operating procedures," the airline said.

As a precautionary measure, SpiceJet said, the pilots decided to return to Pune.

The flight SG937 had departed with a delay of 40 minutes from its scheduled time of 6 am from Pune airport, and was to land in Delhi at 8.10 am, as per flight tracking website flightradar24.com.

On Friday, a SpiceJet flight carrying 205 passengers made an emergency landing at the Srinagar airport due to pressurisation problem.

SpiceJet flight SG 385, flying from Delhi to Srinagar with 205 passengers, including four children, and seven crew on board, "reported emergency due to pressurisation problem," officials had said, adding that the aircraft landed safely at the airport at 3:27 pm.

"No medical assistance was requested by passengers or the crew on board the flight," the officials said. The aircraft would undergo necessary inspection, PTI quoted the officials.