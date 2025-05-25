Delhi-Mumbai expressway viral video case: Accused arrested, police vow strict action

Madhya Pradesh Police said on Sunday that they have arrested the accused seen in a viral video allegedly showing a couple engaging in sexual activity on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, which sparked widespread outrage. The incident is said to have taken place near Mandsaur town, approximately 200 km from Indore. (File) (Pic used for representation)(PTI)

While police did not name the man arrested, the man seen in the video has been identified as Manoharlal Dhakad from Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district. The car seen in the footage, reportedly recorded on May 13 is registered in Dhakad’s name, as per transport department records.

Mandasur SP Abhishek Anand told PTI, “A video went viral on May 13, and an FIR was filed in Thana Bhanpura. Today, the accused was arrested and interrogated. Further investigation is underway, and strict actions will be taken against all those found involved in this case.”

Following the circulation of the video, Dhakad was removed from his position as the national secretary of the Dhakad Mahasabha, which is registered in Ujjain.

Providing details, Mandsaur DIG Manoj Kumar Singh had earlier said, “In the investigation, the location is turned out to be public place at the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Bhanpura. Police have registered a case against Manohar Dhakad and another person under sections 296 (obscene act in the public places), 285 (obstructing public way) and 3(5) of BNS.”

According to reports, Dhakad's mobile phone remained switched off since the video surfaced, and he has not been reachable for comment.

BJP clarifies accused is ‘not with party’

Amid speculation over political affiliations, the BJP has dismissed claims linking Manoharlal Dhakad to the party. While his wife, Sohan Bai, is a BJP-backed member of the district panchayat from Ward No. 8 in Mandsaur, party leaders have clarified his own association, according to PTI.

"Dhakad is from the village Bani, but he is not a primary member of the BJP. His wife Sohan Bai is a member of the district panchayat. It is not known if Manoharlal has become a member of the party through online," Mandsaur BJP district president Rajesh Dixit told PTI.

Dixit also added, "I have heard that the obscene video is from the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway."

Police registered a case against Dhakad and the woman seen in the video.