Delhi’s air world’s most polluted on November 1 morning post-Diwali: AQI of top 10 cities

New Delhi was ranked the world’s most polluted city on Friday morning, November 1, a days after Diwali celebrations pushed air quality to hazardous levels, according to Swiss firm IQAir. Vehicles move on a road amid low visibility due to smog, a day after Diwali festival celebrations, in New Delhi, early Friday morning, Nov. 1, 2024.(PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Despite a ban on firecrackers, many residents celebrated with fireworks, adding to the thick smog that covered the city.

The air quality index reached 388 at Anand Vihar station at 10am, according to National Air Quality Index or AQI by the Central Pollution Control Board. This is categorised as “very poor”, raising health concerns for residents.

This has put Delhi at the top of the world’s real-time pollution rankings, according to IQAir.

Delhi residents defy fire crackers ban

Although the Delhi government has enforced firecracker bans during Diwali in recent years to curb pollution, compliance was largely neglected.

In most areas of Delhi, the AQI remained above 350, with Aya Nagar at 352, Jahangirpuri at 390, and Dwarka reaching 376—all categorised as ‘very poor’ and posing serious health risks. The pollution problem extended beyond Delhi, with cities like Chennai and Mumbai also experiencing smog and poor air quality. Residents in these areas expressed growing concerns over pollution levels linked to Diwali celebrations.

The crackers pollution added to the already worsened air as seasonal crop burning from nearby states, common during early winter, contributed to the smog.

Cold, heavy air traps pollutants from various sources, exacerbating air quality.

Top 10 most polluted cities in the world

According to IQAir world major city quality ranking, the top 10 cities with most-polluted air are:

1. Delhi, India

2. Lahore, Pakistan

3. Beijing, China

4. Dhaka, Bangladesh

5. Wuhan, China

6. Mumbai, India

7. Kathmandu, Nepal

8. Baghdad, Iraq

9. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

10. Karachi, Pakistan