Delhi imposes complete ban on firecrackers to combat air pollution in winters

ByHT News Desk
Oct 14, 2024 01:39 PM IST

The firecracker ban is a part of series of measures planned by the Delhi government under its 21-point Winter Action Plan 2024.

The Delhi government on Monday issued an order imposing a complete ban bursting all kinds of firecrackers. It also bans the manufacturing, storage and selling of firecrackers, including delivery through online marketing platforms.

In this photograph taken on September 26, 2024, a worker tapes cartons of firecrackers at a factory, on the outskirts of Sivakasi in India's Tamil Nadu state, ahead of Diwali, the festival of lights.(AFP)
In this photograph taken on September 26, 2024, a worker tapes cartons of firecrackers at a factory, on the outskirts of Sivakasi in India's Tamil Nadu state, ahead of Diwali, the festival of lights.(AFP)

“There will be a 'complete ban' on all kinds of firecrackers on manufacturing, storage, selling (including delivery through online marketing platforms) and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers up to 01.01.2025 in the territory of NCT of Delhi,” said an order issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee under the environment department.

Also read | Delhi air pollution: Supreme Court pulls up Centre, Haryana and Punjab

The order asked the Delhi police to implement the ban in a strict manner and submit action taken reports on a daily basis to the committee.

Winter Action Plan 2024

The firecracker ban is a part of series of measures planned by the Delhi government under its Winter Action Plan 2024 to combat air pollution.

In a first, the Delhi government will use drones for real-time air quality monitoring across various pollution hotspots in the city. The plan also includes monitoring hotspots, vehicle and dust pollution, stubble and garbage burning, industrial pollution and upgrading the green war room etc.

The government also plans to introduce work-from-home policies for both government and private sector, begin preparations for the odd-even scheme and explore the possibility of inducing artificial rain to wash away pollutants.

Also read | Delhi police seize over 1,300 illegal firecrackers, 3 people arrested for sale

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had stressed on the need for cooperation from neighbouring states to tackle cross-border pollution issues, notably the impact of stubble burning in surrounding regions.

On Monday, air quality levels in Deli recorded in the “poor” category with a reading of 220 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
