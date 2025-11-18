Delhi's Patiala House receives bomb threat ahead of Red Fort bombing accused's hearing

Delhi's Patiala House on Tuesday received a bomb threat ahead of the appearance of Jasir Bilal Wani, NIA’s second arrest in the Red Fort bomb blast, before the Principal Sessions Judge. The threat later turned out to be a hoax. Earlier, accused Amir Rashid Ali, also connected to the Red Fort blast case, was arrested by NIA and taken from Patiala House Court in New Delhi(PTI)

Delhi's Saket and Tis Hazari courts also received bomb threats on Tuesday, bar associations confirmed. Advocate Anil Basoya, secretary of Saket Bar, stated that the court work was suspended for two hours, after which the operations were resumed.

Secretary of the New Delhi Bar Association, Advocate Tarun Rana, further informed that the bomb threat was received on emails to the District courts complexes. The bomb threats turned out to be a hoax, adding that there is no element of fear, and the “courts are functioning in a smooth manner.”

Also read: Radicalised by Umar, Delhi blast ‘co-conspirator’ backed out of suicide attacks later: 'Forbidden…'

Also read: Delhi Red Fort blast: NIA arrests co-conspirator of suicide bomber Umar un Nabi in Srinagar

Rapid Action Force (RAF) was seen deployed outside the Patiala House Court ahead of the production of the accused Jasir Bilal, after the bomb threat. Security arrangements were also increased. Bomb disposal squad and dog squad teams were called to the premises.

Jasir Bilal Wani, NIA’s second arrest in the Red Fort bomb blast, is set to be produced before Delhi's Patiala House. Jasir Bilal alias Danish, from Qazigund, was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with his uncle, for questioning on Saturday.

This was in connection with the Faridabad terror module bust and the Red Fort blast on November 10 that claimed the lives of over 10 people.

The Wanis are neighbours of terror module members and doctor brothers Adil Rather and Muzaffar Rather. While Muzaffar is believed to still be absconding, police arrested Adil from Uttar Pradesh earlier this month. Adil was arrested in connection with his role in the pasting of the Jaish-e-Mohammad posters warning in Nowgam.