‘Delighted’: PM Narendra Modi after Lok Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill

india

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 00:48 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “delighted”soon after the Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 that seeks to grant citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

“Delighted that the Lok Sabha has passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 after a rich and extensive debate. I thank the various MPs and parties that supported the Bill. This Bill is in line with India’s centuries old ethos of assimilation and belief in humanitarian values,” tweeted PM Modi.

The PM singled out Home Minister Amit Shah, who also doubles up as BJP chief, for special praise for “lucidly explaining” all aspects of the bill.

The Lok Sabha passed the Bill with 311 votes in favour and 80 against it a little past midnight after a debate that lasted more than seven hours.

“I would like to specially applaud Home Minister @AmitShah Ji for lucidly explaining all aspects of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. He also gave elaborate answers to the various points raised by respective MPs during the discussion in the Lok Sabha,” the PM added.