‘Democracy will always fight back’, says Cong on Alok Verma’s reinstatement

The Congress on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court order reinstating Alok Verma as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director and said it shows that ‘democracy will always fight back’.

“We welcome the Supreme Court’s verdict lambasting the govt. against their illegal removal of Alok Verma as CBI director,” the party tweeted.

Linking the CBI chief’s removal to the controversial Rafale deal, the party said, “Alok Verma was investigating the #RafaleScam, so he was illegally & undemocratically removed from his position. Today the SC has proven to PM Modi that democracy will always fight back. Where will NoMo hide, now that all his skeletons are falling out of the closet.”

Read: How the CBI feud between chief Alok Verma and deputy Rakesh Asthana unfolded

Party leader Mallikarjun Kharge also welcomed the Supreme Court order saying it was a ‘lesson for the government’.

The leader of the Congress, the largest Opposition party in Lok Sabha said, “We’re not against one individual, we welcome SC’s judgment, it’s a lesson for govt. Today you’ll use these agencies to pressurise people, tomorrow somebody else will, What will happen to democracy then?”

Kharge has separately petitioned the Supreme Court against the midnight order removing Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana, seeking that he, being a member of the selection panel that appoints a CBI chief, be heard before any order is passed.

The CBI director is appointed by a panel comprising the prime minister, the chief justice and the leader of the opposition.

“The tenure and term of the CBI director is protected and even the process of transfer cannot be effected without the previous consent of the Committee,” Kharge had said.

The top court on Tuesday cancelled the government’s October order to divest Verma of all powers as the chief of the probe agency. But the top court ruled that Alok Verma cannot take any major policy decisions till the selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decides on the issue.

The top court has given this selection committee, which also comprises the Chief Justice of India and leader of the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha (kharge in this case), one week to meet and discuss the issue.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 12:18 IST