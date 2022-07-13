Democratic maturity displayed by conduct in House: Modi

Legislators should reflect the aspirations and feelings of people because their conduct shows the democratic maturity of our country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

“The democratic maturity of our country is displayed by our conduct. Let the legislatures become the centre of positive dialogue on the subjects related to the public,” Modi said.

There has been a record increase in the attendance of MPs in Parliament in the past few years and its productivity has improved, the Prime Minister said. “In the last budget session, the productivity of the Lok Sabha was 129%. In Rajya Sabha also 99% productivity was recorded,” Modi said. “It means the country is constantly working on new resolutions, taking forward the democratic discourse.”

“Bihar is the mother of democracy and this fact can neither be erased nor hidden due to living historical proofs,” he added. The first Prime Minister since independence to visit the Bihar assembly, Modi was speaking at its centenary celebrations.

He unveiled the Shatabdi Smriti Stambh (centenary memorial column), laid the foundation stone of the Vidhan Sabha Museum and guest house, and opened the Centenary Memorial Garden by planting a sapling representing Kalpataru, the mythical tree that fulfils wishes.

Governor Phagu Chouhan, chief minister Nitish Kumar, speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and others accompanied Modi as he walked through the assembly campus to reach the venue.

Referring to Kalpataru, the Prime Minister said there was a belief associated with the divine tree that fulfilled all wishes. “In a democracy, legislative bodies have the same role. I hope Bihar Vidhan Sabha will continue to play this role with the same consistency to contribute in the progress of the state and the country,” Modi said.

The Shatabdi Smriti Stambh is not only a symbol of the assembly’s glorious journey, but also a representation of Bihar’s aspirations, he said. “It is the nature of Bihar that the one who loves the state, Bihar returns that love manifold. Today, I have also got the privilege of being the first Prime Minister of the country to visit the Bihar Vidhan Sabha complex. I bow to the people of Bihar for this affection,” he said.

The Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence, and the historic occasion of 100 years of the Bihar legislative assembly have also brought a message of introspection and self-analysis for all and for every public representative, the Prime Minister said.

“The more we strengthen our democracy, the more strength we will get for our freedom and our rights. Our loyalty to duty is the guarantee of our rights,” Modi said. “We should not see rights and duties separately. People say 21st century is India’s century, but it is actually the century of duties to reach the golden goal of New India in the next 25 years.”

Referring to Bihar’s rich contribution, he said that before independence, the then governor Satyendra Prasanna Sinha had appealed from the assembly to encourage indigenous industries and the adoption of swadeshi. “After independence, the Zamindari Abolition Act was passed in this assembly. Taking this tradition forward, Nitish ji’s government passed an act like Bihar Panchayati Raj, making Bihar the first state where women were given 50% reservation in panchayats,” he said.

It was a memorable day because India’s Prime Minister has visited the Bihar assembly for the first time, chief minister Kumar said. “The day President Ram Nath Kovid had laid the foundation stone of the Shatabdi Stambh, it was decided to invite you and the speaker kept trying,” Kumar told Modi. “Today you have come and it is a matter of pride.”

“History is being made in the Vidhan Sabha,” speaker Sinha said. “We have taken a lot of initiatives to make the Vidhan Sabha people-centric, and with the cooperation of all, the productivity has improved in terms of 100% answers to questions and starting of Vidhan Sabha TV.”

Leader of opposition Tejaswhi Prasad Yadav of the Rashtriy Jjanata Dal said a school of democracy and legislative studies should be started to make the day truly memorable. He also demanded the Bharat Ratna award for Bihar’s socialist icon Karpoori Thakur.

