Dense fog in Delhi-NCR as AQI hits ‘severe’, IGI airport issues fresh advisory

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday issued a travel advisory in view of the dense fog that blanketed the national capital as the city once again breathed air that came under the ‘severe’ category. While all flight operations are currently normal, passengers are requested to contact their concerned airline for their updated flight information, DIAL said.(Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

At 11.03 pm on Sunday, Delhi airport operator DIAL, on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle announced that low visibility procedures are currently in progress at the airport. “Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport,” the post read.

According to data from central pollution control board (CPCB)'s Sameer app, Delhi's AQI stood at 404 at around 11.20 pm, under the ‘severe’ category.

Air India, SpiceJet issue advisory due to foggy conditions in Delhi

Air India on Saturday night issued a fresh travel advisory as it warned passengers of the probable disruption in flight operations in view of the intense foggy situations in the national capital.

“Weather forecast for tomorrow morning indicates dense fog with low visibility in parts of northern India, including Delhi, which is likely to impact flight operations,” Air India wrote on X.

Although it said that proactive steps have been taken to minimise any disruption, there is a possibility of unexpected delays, diversions, or cancellations.

“However, in the event of unexpected delays, diversions, or cancellations, please rest assured that our ground teams will extend all necessary assistance,” it said.

SpiceJet in its recent advisory also stated that all departures and arrivals at Delhi and their consequential flights might get affected due to concerns over poor visibility.

“Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status,” the post read.

Dense fog reported over national capital

A little more than a week after Delhi's IGI airport operations were hit due to similar reasons, a dense blanket of fog shrouded the city once again as residents across Delhi NCR reported low and almost zero visibility over some parts.

“Dense fog blankets Delhi–NCR, especially Noida. Travel with caution,” a resident wrote on his X handle as he shared a video showing intense fog over Noida.

Another resident posted a similar video of Noida which showed extremely poor visibility. “Noida rn! Fog hi fog,” she wrote on her X.