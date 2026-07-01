Dentist who mocked Ketan Agarwal's death suspended for 5 years by dental body

The order further stated, “Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers vested in the National President and in the interest of maintaining the discipline, dignity, and integrity of the Association, Dr. Muskan Soni is hereby suspended from the post of Treasurer, AIDSA Madhya Pradesh, as well as from the membership of the Association for a period of five (05) year, with immediate effect.”

In a suspension order shared on AIDSA's social media handles, the association said, "Dr. Muskan Soni, appointed as Treasurer, AIDSA Madhya Pradesh, has been found to have committed acts of indiscipline and made highly inappropriate, offensive, and disrespectful remarks regarding the late Mr. Ketan Agrawal, in violation of the Constitution, Code of Conduct, and ethical values of AIDSA."

Following the backlash, she released a video apology, expressing regret over her remarks.

In the viral video, Soni made objectionable remarks about Ketan Agarwal's death, stating, “That guy, he had no hair. If you say such lies, you will obviously die”. This triggered a social media outrage.

The All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSA) has suspended dentist Muskan Soni from its membership and removed her from the post of Treasurer of its Madhya Pradesh unit for five years with immediate effect over an Instagram Story allegedly mocking the death of Ketan Agarwal.

It also said that during the suspension period, Soni will not be allowed to represent AIDSA in any official capacity, participate in the association's meetings, committees, conferences, events or organisational activities, or exercise any rights, powers, responsibilities or privileges associated with her office or membership.

Also Read | 'Need to probe murder rehearsels, passport disposal': Why police sought extended custody of Siya Goyal, 'lover' Chetan

What is happening in the Ketan Agarwal murder case? The suspension comes amid the ongoing investigation into Ketan Agarwal's murder.

Police have alleged that Agarwal was killed by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18. Both are currently in police custody.

Police on Wednesday said Agarwal's mobile phone remained in the possession of his fiancée, Siya Goyal, for some time before she handed it over to his family, according to a PTI report.

During a court hearing on Monday, the prosecution said investigators wanted to ascertain whether Goyal had deleted or destroyed any evidence from Agarwal's phone while it remained with her.

The submission was made while seeking an extension of the police custody of Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary.

Agarwal was allegedly pushed to his death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18 by Goyal and her alleged lover, Chaudhary.

The two, who were arrested after the incident, have been remanded in police custody till July 3. Agarwal and Goyal were set to marry in November this year.