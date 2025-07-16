‘Depends on you’: Devendra Fadnavis invites Uddhav Thackeray to switch

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis extended an open invitation to his rival Uddhav Thackeray to cross over to their BJP-led Mahayuti in the Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the invitation in Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday.(File/ANI)

Fadnavis made the offer during the farewell of Ambadas Danve, the Leader of Opposition in assembly and a member of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction, reported NDTV.

Addressing Thackeray, Fadnavis said that there is no scope of them (the ruling alliance) to go over to the other (Opposition) side till 2029, however, a possibility of Thackeray switching to the ruling side can be considered.

“Look Uddhav ji, there is no scope of (our) going there (in the opposition) till 2029... But if you want to come over here, then consider it... it depends on you... it can be considered,” NDTV quoted Fadnavis as saying.

Amid laughs in the assembly, Fadnavis added, “Ambadas Danve may be anywhere (party or opposition) but his real thoughts are right wing.”

Thackeray cousins reunion

The offer made by Fadnavis comes after Uddhav Thackeray reunited with his cousin Raj Thackeray after two decades to celebrate ‘Maratha pride’ after the state government withdrew the decision to introduce Hindi as a third language in Marathi schools.

While the Thackeray cousins have yet not announced an alliance ahead of the upcoming Mumbai civic body polls, Sanjay Raut from Uddhav's Shiv Sena faction said that the coming together of both the cousins was “the need of the hour” to protect Maharashtra’s interests.

During the July 5 rally, Uddhav also hinted that both the cousins have reconciled for good. "We have come together to stay together. We will capture power in Mumbai and Maharashtra,” Uddhav had said.

Raj Thackeray broke away from the undivided Shiv Sena in 2005 after a fallout with his cousin Uddhav and went on to form the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.